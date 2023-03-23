Home World Macron in defense: “Reform necessary”. And King Charles’s visit becomes a coincidence
Macron in defense: "Reform necessary". And King Charles's visit becomes a coincidence

Macron in defense: “Reform necessary”. And King Charles’s visit becomes a coincidence

PARIS – “This reform is necessary. And I tell the French that I’m not happy about it. I wish I hadn’t done it”. After days of silence, Emmanuel Macron goes on TV to defend the new law that changes the rules of the social security system and lengthens the retirement age from 62 to 64. The head of state reiterated the “necessity” of the reform, on which the government decided to override Parliament, provoking a no-confidence motion avoided by just nine votes.

