In recent days, President Emmanuel Macron had announced that he would go to Doha in the event of the French national team qualifying for the semi-finals, but now that he has flown to Qatar to watch the match against Morocco, controversy has broken out in France. To support the ‘Bleus’ with a lightning trip, the owner of the Elysée has left behind some hot dossiers such as the McKinsey scandal, the risk of blackouts due to the polar cold, strikes and widespread social discontent over the high energy cost and high cost of living in general .

After having ‘orchestrated’ the conference for Ukraine yesterday in Paris, in order to attend the World Cup, the Brussels summit between the European Union and South-East Asia, the French president is represented by the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, triggering other criticisms at home. “The fact of replacing each other in the event of absence is a practice of the Franco-German partnership and testifies to the closeness and trust between the two countries”, underlined the Elysée. In reality, it is an important decision that goes beyond international sporting competition as it comes in a context of evident disagreements between Paris and Berlin on various dossiers and which has already forced the two capitals to postpone, probably to January, the joint ministerial meeting initially scheduled for last October.

In recent months Macron and Scholz have met and contacted each other on several occasions to try to relaunch the historic bilateral relationship, which is also crucial for the stability of EU policies. Returning from Qatar, leaving Doha overnight, the French president will go directly to Brussels to participate in the European Council on Thursday, as confirmed by the Elysée. Meanwhile, controversy has broken out in the National Assembly over Macron’s trip to Qatar, splitting the hemicycle in two.