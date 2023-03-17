The disputed pension reform proposed by the French government passed without problems in the Senate, where the majority backing the government is more solid, and later also adopted by the other house of parliament, the National Assembly: but not through a vote . In fact, the government failed to secure the necessary votes in advance to pass it and therefore activated article 49.3 of the Constitution, a legislative procedure that allows for forcing the approval of a text without going through the vote of the deputies. By choosing this path, the government exposed itself to the risk of a serious political crisis. But also President Emmanuel Macron, who in all likelihood will emerge further weak and politically isolated, and will have to manage new social unrest.

Until the last moment, and after having given up on reaching a cross-party compromise on the pension reform between the various political forces, Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had tried to muster a sufficient number of votes to get it approved in the chamber. However, it was immediately clear that the reform, which provides for the raising of the minimum age for retirement from 62 to 64 and which has provoked a series of large demonstrations and strikes from January until today, would never be supported by the leftist alliance NUPES (made up of the Greens, Communists, Socialists and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise) nor Marine Le Pen’s far-right party.

In the end, however, the votes did not even come from the Republicans, the main center-right party which in the past had been in favor of raising the retirement age, so much so that Mélenchon spoke of a “collapse of the presidential minority”, referring to the coalition that supports Macron, which alone does not reach half of the deputies and which needs the external support of the Republicans.

Since Emmanuel Macron’s coalition had lost its absolute majority in parliament in the 2022 legislative elections, the government had often resorted to Article 49.3, but never for such an important reform or at the center of such an eventful public debate. An editorial by The world published today it is entitled: “On pensions, one 49.3 too many”. He says that if the country is now crossed by renewed social unrest or sinks into immobility, “the executive can only blame itself.” The use of 49.3 has in fact been criticized not only on the streets, where protests continue, not only by the unions and opposition parties, but also unanimously from the French press and international.

Now MEPs will have 24 hours to present a motion of censure – the French equivalent of a motion of no confidence – to the government. If he were to obtain a majority (at least 289 votes out of 577), the reform would be shelved, Borne’s government would fall and probably (although not automatically) this would force Macron to dissolve parliament and call new legislative elections, less than a year from the latest.

A motion of censure will be presented by Le Pen’s party, which has also already announced that its deputies will vote on motions of censure presented by other parties. In turn, La France Insoumise has announced that it will present an “inter-party motion of censure”. From the point of view of numbers, the oppositions could be able to get the approval of one of these motions. From a political point of view, however, they are very fragmented and it could therefore be difficult for any one group to support the motion of another. Furthermore, faced with the hypothesis of new elections, the Republicans have said they do not agree. At least technically, the current government could therefore survive.

Even if this were to happen, things still won’t be simple. Union leaders threaten more strikes and protests. Uncollected rubbish will continue to pile up on the streets of Paris, as happened in recent weeks with the strike of garbage collectors. Thousands of demonstrators have already gathered in the square and polls have long shown that the majority of French people are firmly against raising the retirement age. In the short term, it will therefore be difficult to restore order to the country.

Many and many deputies have already asked for Borne’s resignation, regardless of the outcome of the motions of censure that will be presented. In fact, the responsibility for having resorted, in these circumstances, to 43.9 falls on her. Several newspapers they explain however how Borne, since the presentation of the law proposal, has tried to convince Macron to follow his own political line: negotiate with the other parties, delay the presentation of the reform in early January in the hope of finding new allies, seek a transversal consensus welcoming some changes to the bill advanced by other political forces. This route was a failure and Borne had to give up, she writes The worldto the toughest line imposed in the last few hours by Macron: resort to 43.9.

Although the most immediate consequences of this choice will probably fall on Borne, commentators and newspapers and not only in France agree in attributing political responsibility for what happened a Macron. His government has been discussing the reform of the pension system since 2019, and even then there had been big and participate protests. And the new pension reform had been at the heart of his second-term presidential campaign.

In the first five years of his presidency, Macron had been much criticized for what his political opponents and the newspapers had termed “verticality”, i.e. the lack of confrontation and dialogue with other political parties and the so-called “civil society”. . During the electoral campaign for the second term, Macron had instead declared that he wanted to launch a “new method” to “revive democracy” and involve politicians and citizens, trade unions and associations more in future decisions on the country. “The French are tired of reforms that come from above,” he said in June 2022. This greater “horizontality” and collegiality in the decision-making process should therefore have become a hallmark of his second term.

Things seem to have gone very differently. Less than a year after his election, Macron effectively imposed his pension reform: against the majority of the French and, failing to find a majority even in the Assembly, resorting to 49.3: a legal instrument, but according to many in this unlawful case.

In this way, Macron has also created rifts and tensions within the presidential majority itself. The political context in which he moved was in fact already uncertain: that is, that of a National Assembly with a relative majority in which, now even more, Macron will struggle to carry out his program, being increasingly isolated and not having reliable allies with which to build compromises and stabilize his second mandate.