Dnipro – A surprise phone call between French President Macron and Putin, and the knot of inspections at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seems to be unraveled. Russia officially accepts the visit of the IAEA experts, but refuses to leave the perimeter of the plant, rejecting the invitations coming from all over the world to demilitarize the plant. Therefore, they will stay inside, and from there they will receive visits from Ukrainian technicians as well.