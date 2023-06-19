Macron pays tribute to Manouchian’s partisans, among them many Italian anti-fascists

PARIS – It is a story of heroism of the French resistance, which also crosses Italy. Emmanuel Macron goes to Mont Valérian, where in February 1944 the Nazis shot a thousand resistance fighters, including a group of activists of foreign origin to whom France is only now paying tribute.

It was the group of the Armenian resistant Missak Manouchian which many Italians were also part of, fighters

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

