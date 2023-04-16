Macron promulgates pension reform overnight and oppositions arise: “A provocation”. Clashes in Rennes

A move destined to make people discuss and ignite even more the anger that has been running through the city for months France. Overnight Emmanuel Macron signed the text of the debated reform of the retirement age a few hours after the validation obtained by the Constitutional Council.

He had a maximum of fifteen days to do so, initially he had spoken of 48 hours and the appeal of the union of trade unions had arrived, solemnly asking the president not to promulgate the measure that increases the minimum age from 62 to 64 retired.