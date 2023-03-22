The pension reform “will continue its democratic path”: This was stated by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, interviewed live on France 2 and TF1. The motion of censure (no confidence) against the government has “failed”. Now “we have to wait for the pronouncement of the constitutional council”. “We must move forward: it is in the best interests of the nation”:

“When I’m talking to you, do you think I’d like to do this (pension) reform? The answer is ‘no’. I could have swept the dust under the carpet, like so many before me, the answer is ‘yes ‘…'”: said the French president, returning to say that the pension reform “is not a luxury”, but is more than ever “necessary” to bring the pension system back into balance.

“When the unions demonstrate, they have their legitimacy, when they organize marches, if they do, they are against this reform, I respect them”: said the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on live TV, adding however that he “does not accept violence when you are unhappy with something”. “We are a great nation and an ancient people – said Macron – which can equip itself with leaders who have political legitimacy. President of the Republic, parliamentarians…are elected by the people. The trade unions are legitimate”. “But it is not acceptable that groups use extreme violence to attack, as in recent days, the mayors, the exponents of the Republic who are in favor of reform. It is not acceptable that they use unregulated violence because they are unhappy with something.”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, during the live interview on TF1 and France 2, he said he was ready to “bear the unpopularity” on the pension reform. Recalling that he could not be re-elected for a third time at the Elysée, the French leader hammered on the need to adopt the contested pension reform, “in the best interests of the nation”. French leader hit by social crisis on pension reform he said Borne has “the confidence to lead this government team.” And again: “The mandate I gave you is to continue to expand this majority as much as possible”. By resorting to article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the disputed social security reform, Borne has shown “responsibility”, Macron said again, adding that “we have no right to stoppage or immobilism”. I have heard the “legitimate anger expressed in a republican context” from some professions that have difficult working conditions: Emmanuel Macron, on live TV in the midst of the pension reform crisis, promised new discussions with the unions so that the theme of “weary work” is addressed better. The President of the Republic acknowledged that the executive’s proposals on this point “are not strong and tangible enough”.

It is the first time that Macron has addressed the French since the start of the pension reform crisis in January, even if the initiative took the form of a live interview, with the president answering questions from journalists. Yesterday evening, new incidents and tensions occurred in Paris but also in Rennes, Nantes, Reims, Toulouse, Lyon and many other cities. And controversy over alleged police violence. The left, together with lawyers and magistrates, denounced arrests made “with violence” by the police, forcefully demanding the release of demonstrators unduly detained. In a video that has gone around the web, an officer can be seen punching a protester, who collapses to the ground. The events took place in rue Saint Antoine, near the Bastille, and the police have opened an internal investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

France, night of rage and fires, hundreds arrested

Strikes continue in refineries, transport and sanitation, Normandy is today the leading region of the protest with a “dead port” operation in Le Havre with several roadblocks to cancel all port activity. In the afternoon, after Macron’s speech, demonstrations have already been scheduled throughout France, in Paris appointment at 6 pm in the “Stalingrad” area, in Bordeaux 5.30 pm in place de la Victoire, in Strasbourg “barbecue strike” by citizens with the railway workers on strike.

THE VIDEO – Tensions in Paris and other cities. Mélenchon protests the arrests: 'Now popular distrust'. Prime Minister from Macron: 'Determined to continue'

Tension, finally, in anticipation of tomorrow, the ninth day of general mobilization against the reform which seeks to raise the minimum age for leaving work from 62 to 64: between 600,000 and 800,000 demonstrators are expected, 12,000 policemen will be deployed, a record figure since the beginning of the protests. In Paris, the procession will cut the city in two, from the Bastille to the Opéra,