- French President Macron to face no-confidence vote over pension reform Wall Street Journal
- France: Mobilization against government continues Friday as opposition submits two motions of no confidence in government RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Macron pushes ahead with controversial French pension reform Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Trade unions call for general strike, French parliament votes on motion of no confidence on 20th- International- International Headlines | Sin Chew Daily
- Le Monde – French authorities have only themselves to blame if France spirals out of control again RFI – Radio France Internationale
