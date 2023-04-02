[Macron will lead business executives to visit China ]According to the reference news network, Hong Kong’s “South China Morning Post” website reported on April 1 that French President Macron will lead a group of business executives to China . Top executives from Airbus and Alstom will join a slew of artists and filmmakers in Beijing as Macron seeks to cement business and cultural ties with the world ‘s second-largest economy, sources at the Elysee Palace said. Macron plans to leave Paris for China by plane on the 4th.

According to the reference news network, Hong Kong’s “South China Morning Post” website reported on April 1 that French President Macron will lead a group of companies toexecutivesGo to China. Top executives from Airbus and Alstom will join a slew of artists and filmmakers in Beijing as Macron seeks to cement business and cultural ties with the world‘s second-largest economy, sources at the Elysee Palace said. Macron plans to leave Paris for China by plane on the 4th.

Macron’s agenda will include trying to win China‘s support for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the report said. He believed that if Beijing decided to use its close relationship with Russia to exert influence, it could “change the course of events,” the official said.

Macron will also seek to boost business ties with Beijing in response to Washington’s new package of domestic subsidies that Paris fears will lure European companies to the United States.

The French government has “no intention” of “decoupling” with China, although it supports trade defense measures the EU is developing to counter Beijing’s economic behavior, the officials said, the report said.

(Article source: Jiemian News)