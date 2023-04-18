Home » Macron to the French: “I heard your anger but the intervention on pensions was necessary”. You could in Paris, over 2,000 in the square after the president’s speech
World

Macron to the French: “I heard your anger but the intervention on pensions was necessary”. You could in Paris, over 2,000 in the square after the president’s speech

by admin
Macron to the French: “I heard your anger but the intervention on pensions was necessary”. You could in Paris, over 2,000 in the square after the president’s speech

Over 2,000 demonstrators in Paris, more than a thousand in Rennes, hundreds in Lyon and Marseille and again in Nantes and Bordeaux where clashes are recorded as in the capital. They are the first numbers, reported by Le Figaro, of a series of spontaneous demonstrations across France against the pension reform. The demonstrations began immediately after the president’s speech began Emmanuel Macron on TV. The police forces made heavy use of tear gas in the Strasbourg Saint-Denis sector.

“Adopted in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution, the changes envisaged by the pension reform were necessary to guarantee everyone’s pension and to produce more wealth for our nation,” the French president declared addressing the nation.

France, the Constitutional Court approves the pension reform: the request for a referendum rejected. Protests and smoke bombs against Macron, thousands in the streets in Paris, Lyon and Nantes. Fire at the door of the police station in Rennes, flames at the Jacobin Convent

BY THE EDITORIAL

It is the first time that Macron has taken the floor since he promulgated the pension reform on Saturday following Friday’s go-ahead from the Constitutional Council. “As the number of retirees increases, while our life expectancy lengthens, the answer could not have been to lower pensions, but to increase the contribution of those who work,” added Macron. The core of the reform is to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Clashes in Paris after the ok to pension reform: dozens of electric bicycles on fire

news/macron_ai_francesi_lintervento_sulle_pensioni_era_necessario-12759117/&el=player_ex_12754296″>

Macron then moved on to what, according to him, were the “reasons” for the “anger” of the demonstrators: “anger at a job which, for too many French people, no longer allows for a good life, in the face of rising prices , a full tank of petrol, the shopping, the canteen… anger because some feel they are doing their part, but without being rewarded for their efforts, either in public aid or in effective public services”. «It is all this anger that many French people have expressed by demonstrating, and – in the immense majority – in calm and respect for the institutions. No one, and especially not me, can remain deaf to this demand for social justice and the renewal of our democratic life”.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Ukraine. US and German tanks in Kiev

Paris, still clashes police resort to tear gas

news/macron_ai_francesi_lintervento_sulle_pensioni_era_necessario-12759117/&el=player_ex_12741258″>

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro April 18,...

Transport bonus 2023 Rome and Lazio, applications for...

Udine, the centre-left tears the city away from...

Arrests after incident in Marseille | Info

Who is the anti-Putin dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced...

Palermo, doctor accused of abusing 17 patients

Weather forecast 18 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Pentagon leak, UN secretary Guterres intercepted: “Too long...

Inter, Milan, Bergamo and interceptions

Obradović’s statements after the victory over Zadar |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy