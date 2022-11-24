Home World Macron under investigation for illegal financing
Macron under investigation for illegal financing

PARIS – Emmanuel Macron in the crosshairs of French magistrates for the financing of his electoral campaigns and links with McKinsey. The financial prosecution has announced that it has expanded the investigation already underway into alleged tax fraud with the American consultancy firm. The magistrates from across the Alps are also investigating alleged favoritism enjoyed by McKinsey in the assignment of consultancies by the government: million-dollar contracts for ministers and state structures with a total estimated at 1 billion euros of public money, according to a commission of Senate inquiry that made its conclusions public last March.

