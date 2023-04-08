“Hai keyi“, say the Chinese. “Good, but not great,” we say. The balance of the visit to China by Emmanuel Macron e Ursula von der Leyen pleases all but exalts none: Beijing confirms its international leadership without conceding anything on the war in Ukraine; the French president, welcomed in Chinese with a huge crowd, he returns to the troubles of the house with new ones trade agreements and the pale reassurances of a future phone call between Xi Jinping e Zelensky; the president of the EU Commission saves a semblance of “strategic autonomy”, while aligning itself with the requests of Washington for a greater opening of the Chinese market.

Let’s start with the sore point: the guerra. In the three days of meetings there was a lot of talk about it, but always in ambiguous tones. Without even naming the RussiaXi asked to “reboot i peace talks as soon as possible . . . taking into account the legitimate needs of safety of the different parts. . . while building an architecture of European security balanced, effective and sustainable.” Then she invited “moderation” “to prevent the situation from becoming ungovernable“. Allusion not only to the Russian bombing, but also to the sale of western weapons in Kiev. The references to the centrality of international law remain unchanged. The most interesting “news” came together with Xi’s usual condemnation of the “use of weapons nuclear”. This time, however, explicitly associated with the “safety and protection of the establishment of Zaporizhzhia“, targeted by Moscow. Just as always against Moscow, the reference to “women and children, victims of the conflict”.

On the French side, on the other hand, there is a clear will to give substance also to the periods and commas in order to pass the visit as a success diplomatic. While waiting for Xi to call Zelensky “at the right moment”, as she allegedly confided to Macron to want to do. No compromise on the other hand Taiwanwhich the leader called the “core of China‘s interests” and which the head ofElysium has dutifully associated with the “one China” policy. Nothing of excitingbut for now that’s fine. By renewing the dialogue with Europe, Beijing gets leverage with the States United: talks with White House leaders frozen, Chinese leadership has shown that it is still listening on the other side of theAtlantic. While confirming itself as evasive on the subject of war, China has been able to satisfy the expectations of guests sporting a greater “empathy” on the economic side. Back from three years of politics Zero Covidthe Asian giant is on the hunt for foreign investment to bolster its own growth economic. And the performance at the beginning of the year – higher than expected – is even more tempting for European chancelleries now that the attractiveness of the US market is compromised by rising rates and by failures banking.

Difficult to resist the song of the Chinese sirens. In addition to the signature of vari chords – including the opening of a new production line for Airbus a Tianjin – the visit of the Macron-von der Leyen duo coincided with the announcement of the resumption of dialogue economic-commercial and digital China-EU “at a high level”. The relations with the Republic popular are affected by “critical imbalances” – said von der Leyen – but the solution does not consist in a “decoupling” (decoupling) in the American style, but rather in a “de-risking”, or in an exclusion of Chinese capital in strategic sectors. Although the Sinochem-Pirelli case (over which the Golden Power hangs) demonstrates how the term “strategic” is often subject to interpretations far too restrictive. It is indicative that Macron e Xi have deemed it necessary to specify in their joint press release that the Chinese companies interested in the French 5G they will receive a “fair deal”. Just while Berlin instead consider whether to ban Huawei.

Despite threats against Taipei and “friendship without limits” with MoscaChina now knows it still has considerable appeal in West, and if he already had little desire to mediate in the war before, now he has one less reason to do so. Sure, for Beijing business with Europe is worth more than Russian hydrocarbons cheap. But why should he choose if he can have both? Meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the EU to define a “strategy Chinese” common. Not just for Xi’s special welcome to the head of the Elysée, which he overshadowed from the Leyen. For some years, in Vecchio ContinentBeijing’s courtship is having a divisive effect: it works well where the diplomacy China is substantiated by concrete economic commitments. It is no coincidence that before Macronit was the German chancellor who knocked on Xi’s door, Olaf Scholzand the Spanish president, Pedro Sanchez. In 2020 – second Baker McKenzie – Chinese investment in Spain has increased by 362%, while in the last ten years France e Germania (along with the UK) attracted around 60% of the IDE Chinese on the continent. However, the same cannot be said of Central-Eastern Europe where, since the launch of the Belt and Road, the failed Chinese promises have generated a lot of discontent. Not to mention the “neutrality in filoru” of Beijing in Ukraine. Play down “friendship without limits” with Putin as simple “rhetoric” it is of little use if Beijing persists in calling the war a “crisis”.

Bruxelles he tries to keep the pieces together as best he can. The management of bilateral relations through diplomacy “will be a determining factor for our economic prosperity,” explained von der Leyen, who recalled how the future of Chinese e Ue is studded with common challenges: “the change climatenuclear threats, the salute global, and global financial stability”. The support of the Asian giant is crucial not only for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. But the suspicion is that, with mutual trust level to the ground, repeating it like a mantra helps believe it. It proves the hasty call to human rights in Xinjiang; non-tangential issue considering that it cost the Suspension of the bilateral investment agreement. And, therefore, “hai keyi”: the visit is only a first step. As remarked by the president of the Commission“in the current geopolitical context, it is more important than ever to talk to each other and to keep questions open communication lines”. Especially if it is true that China considers itself “misunderstood”. Now all eyes are on Josep Borrellexpected in Beijing next Thursday. Fresh from the XXIII China-EU summit, in April 2022 the head of European diplomacy had defined the one with Beijing “a dialogue for the deaf”. Let’s hope that, one year after the start of the war, this time the Chinese don’t want to pretend too blind.