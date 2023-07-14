Macron wanted a July 14 of “appeasement”, instead he will lock down France: 45,000 policemen to quell riots in the banlieues

It’s not the 14th of July party that Emmanuel Macron he expected when, about three months ago, as the protests against the pension reformhe said he would make the “balance of the 100 days of appeasement” from the Franceentrusting its premier, Elisabeth Borne, the mission of planning a road map to respond to the malaise of the population and restore serenity in the country, after months of marches and strikes, punctuated by riots and violence. But with the recent ones riots in the banlieues one certainly cannot speak of France as a “pacified” country.

On the day that celebrates the storming of the Bastilleby definition a revolution, Macron, faced with one social crisis after another (there was also that of the Yellow Vests), for now it is barricaded in the silence. The “appeasement” speech is postponed “to the next few days” and to avoid new riots in the suburbs, the Minister of the Interior, Gerard Darmaninlocks down the streets by deploying 45 thousand policementhe special forces of the Raid he was born in GIGNi dronesi armored they helicopters.

A recent note from the secret services, made public by BFM Tvrevealed that the authorities seriously fear a new flare in the suburbs, exploded in late June after the death of Nahel, the 17-year-old boy killed by a policeman during a roadside check. A video framed the officer, showing him aiming the weapon at the young driver at the wheel of a sports car. The cop was quickly investigated for homocide and is in detention. But that wasn’t enough. The suburbs are inflamed with the cry “Justice for Nahel”. The balance of the six nights of urban riots is impressive: according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, a total of 3,651 people were arrested, for an average age of 17 years. 380 people, mostly between 18 and 22, are in prison. 60% had no criminal record. There were 5,662 burnt vehicles, 1,313 buildings damaged, including town halls, police stations, schools, and more than 11,000 fires in public spaces. More than 700 law enforcement officers were injured. Damage was estimated by France Insurers at least 650 million euros.

Several specialists believe that the riots of recent days have been more violent and more organized (particularly via social media), of the “riots” of 2005, which broke out after his death, a Clichy-sous-Boisof two little boys, Zyed e Bounawho had taken refuge in a high voltage substation to escape the police and were electrocuted.

Paris has kept the traditional fireworks from the Tour Eiffel. But for fear of new unrest, several municipalities, particularly in the banlieues, and also in Nanterrein northwest Paris, where Nahel lived with her mother, canceled fireworks displays and square dancing. For Marine Le Penleader del National Gathering, the far-right party galloping in the wake of the riots, giving up the fires is equivalent for the municipalities to “admit that they have totally lost faith in the state”. In the Paris region, trams and buses stop at 10pm. The government has banned by decree the sale and transport of the fireworks that have been widely used in the suburbs to create chaos in the neighborhoods. So far the police have seized 15,000 pyrotechnic mortars.

And Vilnius, in Lithuania, where the NATO summit was held, Macron promised “respect for the republican order” and that the necessary lessons would be learned from what happened. As he pointed out Le Figaro, faced with the anger of the suburbs, Macron has chosen the path of order, not empathy. He called back at responsibility of parents and social platforms. Yesterday, the Keeper Eric Dupond-Morettiin turn ensured a “quick, systematic and firm” response to those who “have made up their minds to ruin the party”.

It is therefore to an uncertain social climate that the party hangs and that takes place with the traditional military parade on the Champs-Elyséeswith guest of honour Narendra Modithe Indian premier in Paris for a two-day official visit which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the French-Indian strategic partnership. There are 240 Indian soldiers who will parade on the Champs-Elysées. On the program, a dinner at Louvre with Macron, 200 guests and a private visit to Gioconda. According to some French media, this trip – Modi’s fourth to Paris since 2015 – is an opportunity to announce the agreement for the sale of 26 Rafale warplanes for aircraft carriers and three submarines from Paris to New Delhi. The NGOs protest because once again the military and economic interests go ahead of the human rights. A note from the Elysee indicates that the two leaders will discuss French-Indian cooperation in the region ofIndo-Pacific and bilateral relations in the strategic, cultural, scientific and industrial sectors. No reference is made to the authoritarianism of the Indian regime and to the repression of Muslims indians.