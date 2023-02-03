Home World Macron warns Tehran: “A hasty advance of the nuclear program will have consequences”
Macron warns Tehran: "A hasty advance of the nuclear program will have consequences"

Macron warns Tehran: “A hasty advance of the nuclear program will have consequences”

the French president, Emmanuel Macronhe denounced, after a dinner with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the “precipitous advance” of Iran’s nuclear program, and warned Tehran that there will be “consequences” if it continues on this trajectory. The President of the Republic reiterated the necessary firmness in the face of the advance of theIranwhich if it continues will have inevitable consequences, given the country’s lack of transparency towards theInternational Atomic Energy Agency, reads a note from the Elysée, after the dinner of the two leaders at the Elysium.

Israel, Blinken to Netanyahu: “No to the Iranian atom. But no more tensions with the Palestinians”

by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

This is the second visit abroad by the Israeli chief executive since he assumed the leadership of the government last December, in the midst of growing tensions with the Palestinians and Iran. In recent weeks, Netanyahu went to Amman to meet the King of Jordan, Abdullah II

