global current affairs

4BsE4j9lfBT article Anti-NATO demonstrations broke out in Germany, France, Italy and other countries against military aid to Ukraine world.huanqiu.com

4BsBWrfTD8x article The United States sanctioned Chinese companies for factors related to Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Solemn representations have been made! world.huanqiu.com

4Bs8jtS2tAa article Macron’s exhibition was surrounded by French farmers: the government destroyed our farm world.huanqiu.com

4BrakeCnOndi article Chinese traditional culture, it turns out to be very “trendy” oversea.huanqiu.com

4Bs64V3w1PD article How to take “Oseltamivir”? Hoard or not?understand the text china.huanqiu.com