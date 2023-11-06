Home » Macron’s Justice Minister on trial for conflict of interest and abuse of office
Macron's Justice Minister on trial for conflict of interest and abuse of office

Macron’s Justice Minister on trial for conflict of interest and abuse of office

In France, the Minister of Justice will have to face a special court for alleged conflicts of interest and abuse of office: it is the first time that a member of the French government has been forced to appear before the body.

Éric Dupond-Moretti, a former celebrity defense lawyer who was unconventionally chosen as a minister by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2020, will appear before the special tribunal focused on ministers’ misconduct and made up of three judges and 12 parliamentarians.

According to the indictment, Dupond-Moretti abused his position to settle old scores with magistrates and prosecutors with whom he clashed during his decades as a defense lawyer.

During the trial, which will last 10 days, Dupond-Moretti will maintain his role, as per Macron’s habit of stepping in when ministers and advisers have legal problems. All this despite the fact that the French president, in the 2017 presidential election campaign, had committed himself to giving France a clean and transparent government.

