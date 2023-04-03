The Madrid festival Mad Cool expands its offer for this year announcing that it will have its own stage in the Festivities of San Isidro. will be the May 13 at Matadero Madrid and more information will be released shortly.

The next Saturday May 13o, the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Madrid City Council, will program in collaboration with Mad Cool Festival four concerts on the Matadero stage, on the occasion of the San Isidro 2023 festivities. This collaboration stems from the “mutual objective of both entities to bring live music closer and bet on culture”. In the coming weeks the line-up of the next appointment in San Isidro 2023.

For its part, Mad Cool from Madrid –to be held in Madrid between the July 6 and 8, 2023– will have a large list of artists from different parts of the world. In his poster we will find artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens Of The Stone Age o Robbie Williams.

The list includes a long list of the most diverse artists. As headliners they highlight Robbie Williams, Lizzo, Lil Nas X y Machine Gun Kelly on July 6, who would be accompanied by other names such as those of Sigur Rós, The 1975, Franz Ferdinand, Rina Sawayama, Paolo Nutini, Nova Twins, Genesis Owusu, Nathaniel Rateliff, City And Colour, Sleah Sue, The Amazons o Honey Dijonamong others.

The second day, that of July 7, will have as protagonists Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys, Sam Smith and another head yet to be discovered. They will be added Rüfüs Du Sol, Angel Olsen, Tash Sultana, Jacob Collier, Puscifer, Bombay Bicicle Club, Men I Trust, Delaporte, The Blessed Madonna and others.