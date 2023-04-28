Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou shares the list of its finalists

One of the most anticipated moments of the month of May arrives. He Mad Cool Festival by Vibra Mahou has announced the fifteen names that will participate in the live finals of the contest that will lead various groups to form part of the Madrid festival poster.

After the participation of the public in the voting, the professional jury of Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou share the fifteen selected that will participate in the live finals that will take place on May 17, 18 and 19 in the living room Chung Lee Nails, in Madrid. Of all of them, there will be six winners who will be part of the line up of the Mad Cool Festival this summer.

The selected artists are: Lusillón, La Milagrosa, Bloodstein, Margielin, Pau Corea, Kebah Hut, Tenda, Ani Queen, Marina Sen, Lasha, Dugarry, Samuel Nagati, Memocracia, Izeta y Planck’s fall.

In previous editions, projects known as Irengarry, Andreew, Leo Rizzi, Ganges o Megane Mercury pThey participated and shared their interesting musical proposals with thousands of followers through this initiative, going through the stage of this talent.