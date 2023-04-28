Home » Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou shares the list of its finalists
World

Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou shares the list of its finalists

by admin
Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou shares the list of its finalists

One of the most anticipated moments of the month of May arrives. He Mad Cool Festival by Vibra Mahou has announced the fifteen names that will participate in the live finals of the contest that will lead various groups to form part of the Madrid festival poster.

After the participation of the public in the voting, the professional jury of Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou share the fifteen selected that will participate in the live finals that will take place on May 17, 18 and 19 in the living room Chung Lee Nails, in Madrid. Of all of them, there will be six winners who will be part of the line up of the Mad Cool Festival this summer.

The selected artists are: Lusillón, La Milagrosa, Bloodstein, Margielin, Pau Corea, Kebah Hut, Tenda, Ani Queen, Marina Sen, Lasha, Dugarry, Samuel Nagati, Memocracia, Izeta y Planck’s fall.

In previous editions, projects known as Irengarry, Andreew, Leo Rizzi, Ganges o Megane Mercury pThey participated and shared their interesting musical proposals with thousands of followers through this initiative, going through the stage of this talent.

For yet another year, Mad Cool Festival and Vibra Mahou, the Mahou Cinco Estrellas music platform that promotes meetings around live music, continue their commitment to emerging talent in this 8th edition, with which they have broken a record of participation with more than 1500 registered bands. The official Instagram channel @madcooltalent will publish all the news and news of this edition of “Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou”.

See also  Biden's speech on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine

You may also like

Taylor Swift sang with an open wound |...

Snežana Đurišić is a strict mentor in Zvezda...

Barack Obama and Steven Spielberg exceptional tourists in...

The judgment against the serial sperm donor from...

the drama overwhelms Amici before the evening

Activision Acquisition: FTC Denies CEO Bobby Kotick’s CMA...

Amazon Music will broadcast Primavera Sound live

Afterimage (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One...

Palestine Action announces siege on Israeli weapons factory...

Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy