Madagascar: my pen to present the podcasts of the Malabary blog – Tiasy

31. This is the number of podcasts that Sambatra, the founder of Malabary, has published for over a year now. From rice cultivation in the Alaotra region to education, including entrepreneurship and travel, Malabary is a breeding ground for stories and testimonies. This podcast sheds light on Malagasy culture, but also on Malagasy people and foreigners who have developed an attachment to the country, and who have decided to take action to develop the Big Island, whether they live there or not. I had the chance to meet the young woman who had the great idea of ​​creating Malabary. An encounter like we rarely have, and which made me want to write about this incredible soul, and also about Malabary. It just goes to show that great minds meet…

A meeting full of « good vibes »

I have already heard of Malabari, few months ago. I discovered it thanks to a friend who has Malagasy origins but who has always lived in France, and who wanted to know more about her roots on the Big Island. When I told her that I had a blog that talked about Madagascar, she told me that I reminded her of a friend of hers who also made very interesting podcasts on the Big Island. So I did some research on the Internet and indeed, the platform was very enriching.

I thought about contacting the founder of Malabary, but in the meantime, I admit that I forgot. My bad !

But it just goes to show that chance does things well! – Well, way of speaking because I don’t believe in chance! xD – So one fine day, last August, Sambatra, the founder of Malabary, contacted me on Linkedin, telling me that I was recommended by a friend – not the same as last time, we have tons of mutual friends apparently, haha. She tells me about her blog and tells me that she would like to talk with me, as part of a collaboration. She asked me to do a video call and of course, I accepted.

These were inspiring and exciting exchanges. Sambatra is a very friendly, simple, very inspiring and ambitious person. Although she was born and raised in France, she has developed a more than touching love for Madagascar, and she even speaks Malagasy fluently.

It’s rare to see this kind of profile these days. I admit that I fell in love with this young woman who was so in love with her country. It undertakes actions to raise awareness of the culture, the businesses, the positive initiatives that are carried out, and which makes these voices heard throughout the world to give a positive and commendable image of our country.

“Happy” means “happy” in French, and I think this young woman lives up to her name very well. She shines, and she also brings a ray of sunshine to all those who listen to her productions, which are just magnificent, rich in knowledge and emotions.

She has an admirable career: she has lived in several countries, following personal choices: Chile, India, Canada, Spain.

“Today, I have the ambition to grow Malabary to make it THE key media on the History and stories of Madagascar”, say Happy.

A laudable goal, and which also reminded me that I created this blog to talk about the facets of Madagascar and the Malagasy people that we don’t always know, both positive and negative. And for once, I bring you lots of « good vibes » with Sambatra! Haha, that changes a bit!

See, she even influenced my blog. Tell him thank you! xD

Discover Malabary

For those who want to know more about Malabary, it’s a podcast that talks about Madagascar and Malagasy people – by blood or by heart – who want to share positive vibes about the country and above all who are involved in making progress. , move the country towards a better future.

Malabary’s latest podcast, available on Spotify.

The guests work and work in different sectors: travel, marketing agencies, construction, cassava plantations, rice crops, dried fruits and many other things.

Malabary was created in February 2022 by Sambatra Rabefarinotrona. She chose the podcast format for several reasons.

First, accessibility. Indeed, podcasting is a medium that makes it accessible to everyone.

Next, portability. Thanks to this format, you can do other things while you listen. You can eat, relax on the bed, do chores… I often do my chores while listening to podcasts.

On the other hand, you have total immersion.

“We become attached to the personality and voice of the host and we become familiar with the universe thanks to all the sounds broadcast,” Explain Happy.

Finally, it is a trendy format currently. Since the pandemic, more and more people are listening to podcasts on different themes.

Malabary wants to be accessible to everyone. As Sambatra explained, she created this podcast because she wanted to talk about her home country in a positive way.

“This allows non-native Malagasy people, lovers of Madagascar or anyone curious to understand that in Madagascar, there is something other than famine, poverty, etc.,” Strengthen it.

Computer and microphone / Image by beauty_of_nature of Pixabay

I had exactly the same vision when creating the Book News Madagascar blog at the time. If you type “Madagascar” into Google, you can see images of heavenly beaches, lemurs, but also starving children victims of less, garbage dumpsters, etc. And indeed, Madagascar is not just that.

Anyway, I’m not going to spoil it for you. I invite you to visit Malabary and discover the beautiful podcasts that Sambatra has produced on this beautiful country which still has a lot to offer. You can directly contact Sambatra for any collaboration. Who knows, you could be the next guest! 😉