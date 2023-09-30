Madame Sassé, a feminist djinn? – Abdoul Baldé, Foutaman

In the prefecture of Labé, one of the 33 prefectures of the Republic of Guinea, the story of the Djinn called Madame Sassé is, without doubt, the most moving. However, the motivations of this lady jinn to take revenge against men raise many questions.

Central Mosque of Labé, credit Mouctar

»We were in the room. I was in a hurry to sleep with this pretty girl that I had just taken back to a nightclub. She started to undress. She took off her “bodysuit darling look at my back” (a sort of short that reveals the back). To my astonishment, she took off another bodysuit, a third, a fourth, a fifth…she undressed until the room was filled with clothes. During this time, I no longer knew if I was in a room or in a forest…”

This story is one of those that we were told during our childhood by serene adults and young people, giving more details on their meeting with Madame Sassé, this djinn who transformed into human form to coax men.

The origin of the revolt

Madame Sassé, as her name suggests, lived/lives under the Sassé bridge in the heart of the town of Labé located in Middle Guinea (Republic of Guinea). She is a female jinn. Jinn, in popular belief, are creatures invisible to the naked eye. They live with men because they have the ability to see them. As for humans, except those initiated in the science of jinn can perceive them.

These occult sciences are sometimes religious (Islam) sometimes customary. It is said that there are good and bad jinns as among humans. There are even dwarven jinn who attack people in broad daylight. Their only difference from humans is longevity. Jinns are said to live for thousands of years.

As for Madame Sassé, she lived a sweet life with her family of jinns, under this bridge, where a large tree was erected.

One day, the men decided to shorten this sweet life by expanding the Sassé market even under the bridge. They first cut down the tree that served as shelter for Madame Sassé’s family. This tree was very large and, according to local residents, gave off an unusual freshness. Everything led us to believe that it was the refuge of the jinns because they like tranquility.

In Foutah (Middle Guinea), any large tree that has a long lifespan and extraordinary freshness is often considered a refuge for sorcerers or jinns. Wizards, among us, are humans capable of eating another human through magic. They can often FOLLOW a human for many years, slowly eating them until they die.

The person being followed will just see an illness in him that will not be cured until his death. They are also capable, during the night, of traveling through planes. We often see the lights of these sorcerer planes at night in Foutah called joolol gyanne which they hide on these big trees. This is why they work with the jinn who are invisible.

Then, they installed the pot sellers so that they would make more noise just to drive away this happy family because it is said that the jinns do not dare to make noise. The story goes that the first logger who felled the tree did not survive.

It was since then that Madame Sassé, mad with rage, decided to take revenge. Since her house was destroyed, she came to occupy the place every night. It is also said that anyone who sat in Sassé late at night received slaps without seeing who slapped them or even where it came from.

Madame Sassé was able to dispel fear among passers-by on Place Sassé.

Damages

City of Labé, credit: Alpha Ousmane

Moreover, because of it, passage over the Sassé bridge, the shortest route to skirt the city, is prohibited to any President of the Republic, Head of State of Guinea. All those who led the Republic of Guinea did not dare to defy this ban during their reign except Captain Moussa Dadis Camara. After his passage on this bridge on September 26, 2009, two days later there was the massacre of September 28, 2009 and a few months after December 3, 2009, a bullet fired by her aide-de-camp grazed her. Everything suggests that Madame Sassé caused this damage. Blogger Alimou Sow, who won the prize for best French-speaking blogger in 2013, was already wondering if the Captain did not receive a kiss from Madame Sassé.

Madame Sassé considered to be a feminist

Madame Sassé is a woman of fair complexion, with long hair, charming and very beautiful. His only flaw is his upside down feet and long toes.

Specialists in the history of the jinn say that devils can transform everything, the entire body, except the feet. Even when they wear shoes, the feet will be upside down. Therefore, it is recommended that any young man who meets a very beautiful girl without any physical defects should make every effort to look at the pretty lady’s feet. If they are normal, she is human but if they are upside down, she is a jinn.

It is said that Madame Sassé was very jealous. This is why she went on nights out going to nightclubs. Its main target was the men who subject young girls to atrocities and those who care about this violence. Unlike other djinns, especially boys, she didn’t just make her target faint. Since most jinns, it is said, make their target faint in order to have sexual intercourse with them.

But Madame Sassé preferred another tactic. She made herself prettier than all the young ladies of the evening to attract the attention of her target. After that, she will do everything to convince the man to go home.

Once she arrives home, she makes the man believe that she is undressing. Once the man is impatient to see the result, he will be surprised by the continuous undressing of the charming lady who can undress all night without her body showing. Some manage to escape from the room but others collapse.

Madame Sassé did not just stop at following a man, she pursued the men who raped the girls on the tables of the Sassé market. The tables are used for sale during the day, but given the proximity of the nightclub of the time, PETIT SASSÉ, some took the opportunity to bring their girlfriends or other girls there in order to have sex with them, most of them case, against their will.

This is why Madame Sassé was waiting there to hit these men either out of fury or in the most humane way possible, with a slap. So he was/is a feminist djinn.

Route de sassé, credit: Thierno Mamadou

Other damage…

It is also said that she flooded the nightclubs with her female jinn friends. It was common to see a nightclub that sold fewer tickets being filled with pretty ladies. Sometimes, the disc joker alerted the young dancers by saying on his microphone “ein jillii gaa” as if to say “we (Humans) are not alone here”.

However, according to what is said, Madame Sassé has done enough damage aside from her feminist motivations. It is the cause of dozens of accidents on the Sassé. Every time there were repetitive accidents on the bridge, it was said that “MADAME SASSÉ went out again today”.

We also have the memory of a truck which diverted to enter the Sassé market, causing victims but also electrical wires which fell on the peaceful citizens who came to seek their livelihood.

It is also said that she refused the reconstruction of the Sassé bridge since each time, the clogging of the bridge gave way. It was only recently that it was chased away by settling under another bridge, the Pountioun bridge on which it caused much further damage.

To date we no longer know where she lives, but what remains clear, given the increase in violence against girls and women in Labé without the actions of Madame Sassé. We wonder if she gave up or died or if everything that was said about her was simply a popular legend…

And you, what popular legend exists in your country?

