Maddie McCann, 3 days of research in Portugal. Here’s what the cops found

Rome, May 25, 2023 – They searched for traces of Maddie, Madeleine McCann, the 3-year-old English girl who disappeared on May 3, 2007 while on holiday with her parents in Portugal.

And just in the south of the country, in the Arade reservoir in the Algarve near Silves, 16 years after the disappearance of German and Portuguese policemen they searched for the little girl’s body or his pajamas, the one with Winnie the Pooh, because Maddie slept in her room when her parents went out to dinner. Upon returning, she had vanished into thin air.

And almost nothing has leaked out after the three days of research. As reported by the BBC, the agents have been seen dismantle structures that had been set up in the area.

Maddie’s disappearance

Madeleine McCann had disappeared while on vacation with her parents and twin brothers in a resort at Praia de Luz. German and Portuguese police officers used hoes, rakes, brushcutters and a small excavator to clear paths on a nearby slope.

The pedophile shelter

The area around the Arade dam, about fifty kilometres from the site of Maddie’s disappearance, had already been sieved in 2008, even by divers who had only found animal remains. According to local media, the German suspect was a regular visitor and described the place as his “little paradise”.

The man, who is serving a prison sentence in Germany for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal, was identified in 2020 by German investigators as Christian Brueckner, a 46-year-old multiple repeat pedophile who lived in the Algarve for several years.

The tools used to search for Maddie

Between Tuesday and Thursday, investigators have patrolled the area using dogs, a drone and a tracked brushcutter. Portions of the site were combed with probes, shovels and rakes. According to local media reports, the investigators have picked up soil samples since the beginning of the excavation and have brought together several shreds of fabric found on the spot. According to local press reports, police were looking for a pink blanket or the pajamas Maddie was wearing the night of her disappearance. According to the Portuguese weekly Expresso, she has been the testimony of an informant “considered highly credible” by German investigators prompting them to take another look at this site.