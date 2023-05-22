Home » Madeleine McCann, the police resume the search in the Arade dam – Corriere TV
On Tuesday 23 May, the Portuguese police will search the Arade reservoir in the Algarve region, to search for the body of Madeleine McCannthe British girl who disappeared at the age of 3 in 2007. The dam, which can be seen in the video, is located 50 kilometers from the Praia Da Luz resort where the girl was with her parents in 2007. Christian Brueckner, the German suspect for the kidnapping, had paid a visit to that area when Maddie disappeared.

May 22, 2023 – Updated May 22, 2023 , 11:32 pm

