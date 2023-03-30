Another exciting episode of the most watched culinary show-program “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law” is ahead of us, and in today’s episode, Lučiči from Surčin will test his culinary skills.

Source: Kurir TV

Mother Vesna works in a private company as a secretary. In her spare time, she likes to crochet, often spends time in nature with her son and daughter-in-law, is a lover of books and movies. He cooks every day and enjoys it. She likes cooking and cakes the most, and her favorite dish is sweet cabbage. Sister-in-law Anastasija is a legal technician by profession, but she does not work in the profession.

She often goes to the countryside where she plans to open a family business, which is why she signed up to win money. She likes to cook, and her favorite dish is cauliflower soup and wedding cabbage with knuckle. Novak is a proofreader by profession and has completed the Arabic language. His hobby is watching sports, he especially likes football and basketball. Like Anastasia, she loves going to the countryside where they plan to open a family business. He doesn’t cook often, and he likes to eat lasagna the most.

00:54 MADNESS IN “MOTHERS AND DAUGHTER-IN-LAWS”! Anastasija’s singing daughter-in-law brought the atmosphere to a fever pitch! Source: Kurir TV Source: Kurir TV

The party in the studio was great, and the singing sister-in-law Anastasija made the atmosphere glow. What did mother Vesna and sister-in-law Anastasia prepare in the new episode, what was their task and how did the expert jury evaluate the dishes – find out today at 6 pm on Kurir TV!

Source: Kurir TV