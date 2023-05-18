by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Note- This press release was published in full as an external contribution. This content is therefore not an article produced by the editorial staff of PalermoToday All ready for the “European Week of Geoparks” which will take place this year from 22 May to 5…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Madonie, from 22 May to 5 June the “European Week of Geoparks” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».