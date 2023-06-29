Madonna goes through the UCI and postpones her “The Celebration Tour”

Months ago we knew the news in which the Queen of pop announced a world tour that would celebrate the most greatest hits of one long career that meets forty years. Now, “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” is discontinued due to a bacterial infection that has suffered two weeks to start. His agent Guy Osearyhas confirmed the event through his Instagram account after the commotion caused by the income y intubation in the singer’s ICU.

Despite everything, Oseary confirms that there is nothing to worry about since expectations favor a full recovery. Page Six, -first medium that made the facts known- went ahead of the agent and even affirmed that they had already removed the ventilation tube on Tuesday night. However, as expected, the consequences have come by themselves and fans will have to wait for them to be revealed. new dates for concerts that are postponed. “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” was planned as an international tour with more than eighty concert y dates added Due to the high demand that had to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. After touring North America, she would cross the Atlantic to perform in Europe in the fall, including two dates reserved for the public of Barcelona the days November 1 and 2.

It was in 1983 when a young and inexperienced Madonna launched her first self-titled album totally unaware of the great success that his career would have, which, nothing more and nothing less, turns 40 in 2023. “Like A Virgin” (1984) reached the number 1 on the Billboard list anticipating the arrival of “Material Girl” or the video clip for “Like A Prayer” (1989) that would mark the first of many controversies in his career. Four decades of music are not exactly few, for this reason, the production still active, media presence and his tour that has reinvented to adapt to current trends, make Madonna the true queen of pop.