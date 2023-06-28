Home » Madonna in intensive care due to bacterial infection: tour suspended
Madonna in intensive care due to bacterial infection: tour suspended

Madonna, the pop music icon, has had to call a halt to her “Celebration” world tour, which was due to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th. She is hospitalized for a bacterial infection.

The manager’s message

The announcement was made by Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to several days in intensive care. Her health is improving, but she is still under medical treatment. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will have to suspend everyone commitments, including touring. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows.”

The new tour

Madonna has faced numerous challenges throughout her career, this will be just one of many. As well as the tour that she was ready to start. The singer, now 64 years old, would have started a global tour that would have touched 43 cities and that would have covered the entire great career of the singer. Between cities in the United States and Canada: Vancouver, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit. In Europe: Paris, Barcelona, ​​London, Stockholm. “I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” Madonna had declared in the video in which she announced the big tour. Now, however, she finds herself facing an invisible enemy like this bacterial infection. This inflammation forced Madonna to stop for a moment to take care of her health. The tour is only temporarily canceled and fans can rest assured that the tour will resume as soon as the music star is able to start.

