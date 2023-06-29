Madonna in the hospital and her daughter uploads provocative photos | Entertainment

While Madonna is in the hospital, her daughter Lourdes posted provocative photos.

An unnamed relative spoke to “Daily Mail” and said that the family is in fear, because Madonna “puts her career before her health and it will be like that until she dies.”

“The whole family was preparing for the worst, and for a few days it was uncertain whether she would pull through. This is a big wake-up call for Madonna, she overworked herself by preparing for the tour and thought she was indestructible. Due to the uncertain outcome, it was decided to about her stay in the hospital is kept a secret,” said a relative of the famous singer.



Madonna in the hospital, and her daughter posts provocative photos: the singer's family announced, they were preparing for the WORST scenario

Madonna has six children, Lourdes (26), Rocco (22), David and Mercy (17), as well as ten-year-old Stella and Esther.

While the family was preparing for the worst, and fans on social networks sent wishes for recovery, the eldest daughter of the singer posted provocative photos on Instagram. Lourdes posted a photo from a music festival, where she poses in a corset that barely covers her breasts.

(WORLD)

