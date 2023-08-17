Home » Madonna keeps the European dates of her world tour
Madonna keeps the European dates of her world tour

After hearing the news of the queen of pop’s admission to the hospital, due to a bacterial infection and months after starting her new world tour, today -her birthday-, Madonna has confirmed that “The Celebration Tour” will continue on its planned course Europa this fall and announces new dates for the North American leg.

Barcelona was chosen to host the show about the forty years of career grouped by the singer, hanging the “no tickets” sign in the only two concerts in Spain that will take place (now) on the days November 1 and 2 of this year in the Palau Sant Jordi. Before arriving in our country, Madonna will kick off the tour with four concerts -also sold out- next October in London. Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will follow for the rest of 2023.

As for the North American tour, which will begin in December at the Barclays Center of Brooklynthe initially purchased tickets will be valid for the new performances, with the exception of The Angelsone of the dates in NY and some concerts could not be rescheduled. “The Celebration Tour” will open its doors to invite us to the appointment with the extensive artistic journey of four decades in the pop limelight.

