Madonna’s daughter copies her style | Magazine

Madonna’s daughter, Lurdes Leon, posed completely naked for a fashion brand.

Source: Profimedia

Namely, in addition to her voice, in her music videos and campaigns, Lourdes also proudly shows her attributes. She is often dressed more casually and even without clothes in certain shots. This time she also tried her hand at modeling. The daughter of the timeless pop icon, Madonna and actor Carlos Leon posed for an Australian fashion brand and showed more than she should.

Lourdes was dressed in leather from head to toe, while chains gave an extra touch to the extravagant look. She was wearing a leather bikini, or so it seems at first glance. Two pieces of leather covered her breasts, while over her “femininity” was actually a handbag from an Australian fashion brand whose price ranges from 1,000 euros and up.

By the way, Lourdes is known for her slogan that women can do whatever they want with their bodies, and for a time she did not shave her armpits. However, for the purposes of shooting the fashion campaign, she apparently had to remove them (or photoshop did its thing)…

In the next shot, Lourdes decided to pose in a beige dress and deep leather boots in the same shade, hanging from a swing. And the shot that attracted the most attention is the one without a single piece of clothing while sitting at the computer.

