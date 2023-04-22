Home » Madrid, the Italian restaurant Burro Canaglia on fire: two dead and 10 injured
Two people died and at least 10 others were burned or intoxicated, some seriously a fire which broke out last night inside the Italian restaurant Burro Canaglia in Madrid. Some media, such as the Efe news agency, raise the number of people who have received health care to 12. According to witnesses cited by El País, the flames may have developed when it was being served a flambéed dish inside the venue.

Service firefighters quickly rushed to the scene in a fire station located a few meters from the restaurant, located in Manuel Becerra square. “People came to warn us in a hurry,” explained Carlos Marín, shift manager of the fire brigade. “We brought out people who were got trapped because the restaurant has only one exit and the flames were very close to the door”. “I express my condolences to the families of those who died in the fire,” the governor of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso wrote on Twitter. The identities of the victims have not yet been officially disclosed

