Madrid’s Dcode launches its first batch of names

The nearby Dcode returns, a festival of controlled dimensions and that brings to Madrid not only artists with a musical spectrum for diverse audiences, but also various activities, children’s programming from Dcode Kidsto the area Foodlanda comfortable location and above all a spirit that is difficult to define in words if you have not been there.

Now, the Madrid event announces its first confirmed artists for this edition that will take place, as we mentioned at the beginning, on September 9 at the Campus of the Complutense University of Madrid. We can see in concert Lewis Capaldi –who will star in one of his complete shows–, Zahara –with its format Raveon the last date of this tour in Madrid throughout 2023–, Caroline During –at his end of tour concert–, Tom Odell, Mando Diao, Miss Caffeina, Mother Mother, Cariño, Sexy Zebras, Black Honey, Supercremalleras, Gilipojazz, Merino and other names that will be confirmed in the near future.

It is important to remember that tickets to attend these fourteen uninterrupted hours of music will go on sale this Friday at 10 am. There will be a limited space at a special starting price of 50 euros (+ expenses) for those who hurry up. You can get them in www.dcodefest.com, www.livenation.es y Ticketmaster.es

