Home » Maduro deploys planes and warships in military exercise near Guyana – El Nuevo Herald
World

Maduro deploys planes and warships in military exercise near Guyana – El Nuevo Herald

by admin
Maduro deploys planes and warships in military exercise near Guyana – El Nuevo Herald

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the deployment of planes and warships in a military exercise near Guyana, escalating tensions in the region. This comes as the United Kingdom calls on Venezuela to cease its military exercises near Guyana and confirms the visit of a patrol ship to the Guyanese coast.

The move by Maduro follows the UK’s decision to send a warship to the coast of Guyana, as part of a mission to assert freedom of navigation rights in the region. The UK’s decision has been met with strong resistance from Venezuela, with Maduro ordering a “joint defensive action” in response to the arrival of the British warship.

The territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana centers around the Essequibo region, where both countries lay claim to the area. The recent military exercises and deployments by both Venezuela and the UK have further escalated tensions in the long-standing territorial dispute.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with concerns over the potential for conflict in the region. The UK has called for Venezuela to cease its military activities near Guyana, while Maduro has insisted on a “defensive action” in response to the presence of the British warship.

The situation remains tense as both sides continue to assert their claims in the contested region. The deployment of military assets and warships has raised the stakes in the territorial dispute, and the potential for further escalation remains a concern for regional stability.

See also  Biden: "I think Putin is a killer." Russia recalls the ambassador to the US

You may also like

Review of Höpper “Empty Cities” (2023)

Putin’s double strategy: first the bombs and then...

Vodafone and Iliad increase gigabytes in the EU...

The Argentine Government resigned from the BRICS through...

Opening of Zimzopark in Banja Luka | Info

Former naval officer Dong Jun has been appointed...

The city in South America chosen as the...

“Two Lives in One”, a success for the...

California, the anomalous wave hits the coasts of...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy