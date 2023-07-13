Maduro Regime Refuses European Union Observation Mission in 2024 Presidential Elections

Title: Maduro Regime Rejects European Union Observation Mission for 2024 Presidential Elections

Subtitle: President of National Assembly Insults MEPs and Criticizes Past Observations

The Maduro regime in Venezuela has announced that it will not allow a European Union (EU) Observation Mission to monitor the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the National Assembly, made the announcement during his participation in an ordinary session of the assembly. He explicitly insulted Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and criticized previous EU observation efforts in the country, accusing them of violating agreements and siding with the opposition.

Rodríguez stated that no EU Observation Mission would be permitted while the regime remains aware of the representatives of the Venezuelan state. He accused the EU of being rude, colonialist, and representative of an old, imperial, murderous, and slave-owning Europe. He emphasized that they would not be allowed to return, highlighting the regime’s opposition to their presence in future elections.

The president of the National Assembly expressed resentment over the previous Observation Mission’s meeting with Juan Guaidó, instead of former President Nicolás Maduro. Rodríguez claimed that Maduro was scheduled to receive the representatives, but they claimed to be short on time. However, they found time to meet with Guaidó, who was not participating in the elections and had called for abstention in the 2021 gubernatorial elections.

Jorge Rodríguez’s increased influence within the Maduro regime has made him a key figure in the dictatorship’s structure. As Minister of Communication since 2017, he intensified the persecution of independent media outlets and international journalists, leading to censorship, blockages, and arbitrary detention and deportation of correspondents.

Rodríguez’s current position as the president of the National Assembly, which is not recognized by the opposition or a significant part of the international community due to fraudulent parliamentary elections, has further solidified his power within the regime. As a result of his involvement in human rights violations, Rodríguez is subject to sanctions by the United States, the EU, and Canada.

The European Parliament strongly condemned the Maduro regime’s decision to disqualify several opposition candidates, including María Corina Machado, Leopoldo López, Henrique Capriles, and Freddy Superlano, from participating in the elections. They also criticized the regime’s interference in the electoral process and called for an independent procedure for the appointments of the National Electoral Council.

The head of the EU Observation Mission, Portuguese MEP Isabel Santos, expressed regret that the regime ignored their recommendations and urged efforts for their implementation. At the same time, the European Commission voiced concerns over the disqualification of politicians in Venezuela, stating that it undermines democracy, the rule of law, and exacerbates the political and social crisis in the country.

The European Union continues to support open and free elections in Venezuela, urging the government and opposition to engage in dialogue to find a democratic and peaceful solution. As Venezuela approaches the 2024 presidential elections, the humanitarian, social, and political crisis persists, and the international community remains vigilant about the country’s democratic processes.

