MAFIA-TERRORISM, TWIN BROTHERS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER







Genesis, “PECKING OF THE WOODPECKER XIV”

The pecks of Picchi0 XIV, go to: pierce the bark of lies that covers:

The combinations of regimes-mafias-terrorism that have taken over a large part of the Political West, known as the “International Community”, or the Atlantic Pact-

Epicenter Italy of this strategy starting from 1945, Portella della Ginestra, with escalation starting from Piazza Fontana and decisive constituent phase of the attacks of 1992-93. Managers Andreotti and Berlusconi.

The Italian mini-Pentagon of Crosetto-Melonsky between social and fiscal beatings to citizens, gifts to rich sponsors, contribution to global armed mass murder.

Why in France yes and nothing here? Landini question.

A peace relay lasts one day, the referendum against war and weapons is forever.