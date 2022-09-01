Home World Maganov dead: the head of the Lukoil board of directors committed suicide
Maganov dead: the head of the Lukoil board of directors committed suicide

Maganov dead: the head of the Lukoil board of directors committed suicide

The chairman of Lukoil’s board of directors Ravil Maganov committed suicide while hospitalized at the Central Clinical Hospital west of Moscow. The police reported this on Thursday to Tass. “The head of Lukoil’s board of directors, Maganov,” fell out of the sixth floor window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Marshala Tymoshenko Street and died of his injuries. ” “He had been hospitalized for a heart attack. In addition, he had taken antidepressants, ”the law enforcement source told Tass.

Maganov, 67, had joined Lukoil in 1993 and over the years had made his personal “climb”, becoming its vice president. His death is added to the many others, more or less “suspicious”, of managers of Russian oil and energy companies. To support the hypothesis of a possible mystery linked to suicide also the fact that, in recent months, Lukoil had sided against the Putin government and in favor of a “rapid end to the armed conflict in Ukraine”.

