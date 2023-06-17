Magdeburg beat Barcelona in the Handball Champions League | Sport

What a spectacle we saw in the first semi-final of the Champions League!

Source: Profimedia

The final four of the Champions League in Cologne started spectacularly! Magdeburg, after a better execution of penalties, defeated Barcelona and went on – 31:31 (16:18) – 40:39. Goalkeeper of Serbian origin Nicholas Portner he managed to “take off” one penalty, while Jensen Barsi saved three times and thus led his team to the final. Portner managed to make a big contribution to the victory with his defenses, and after Gisli Christianson’s injury and Christian O’Sullivan’s dismissal, Marko Bezjak led his team to victory. For the winners, Smits was the most effective with 11 goals, Damgard with 8, Christianson with 5, while Bezjak scored 4, but 3 in key moments. At Barca, Engesan scored 9 goals, Gomez-Abeljo scored 7, and Fabregas scored 6.

Barcelona opened the match fantastically and got off to a great start. Domen Makuc was a surprise from the bench, but the young Slovenian was very bad at the beginning of the second half. He introduced nervousness into his team’s game and Barca lost the advantage at the start of the second half.

In the finish we saw a lot of leadership changes, but unfortunately also the injuries of Dike Mem on one side and Gisli Christianson on the other side. In the end, everything came down to the last attack when a Magdeburg player stopped a shot on the edge of seven meters for Barca’s victory. Even after extra time, we didn’t see a winner and after the penalty, Barcelona fell! PSŽ and Kjelce will play in the second semi-final.