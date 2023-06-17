Magdeburg defeated Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League | Sport

What a spectacle we saw in the first semi-final of the Champions League!

Source: Profimedia

The final four of the Champions League in Cologne started spectacularly! Magdeburg, after a better execution of penalties, defeated Barcelona and went on – 31:31 (16:18) – 40:39. Goalkeeper of Serbian origin Nicholas Portner he managed to “take off” one seven-pointer, while Jensen Barsi made three saves and thus led his team to the finals.

Portner managed to make a big contribution to the victory with his defenses, and after Gisli Christianson’s injury and Kristian O’Sullivan’s suspension, Marko Bezjak led his team to victory. The most effective for the winners were Smits with 11 goals, Damgard with 8, Kristianson with 5, while Bezjak scored 4, but 3 in key moments. At Barca, Engesan scored 9 goals, Gomez-Abeljo scored 7, and Fabregas scored 6.

Barcelona opened the match fantastically, managed to quickly take a three-goal advantage and managed to go to the break with an advantage. Domen Makuc was a surprise from the bench, but the young Slovenian was very bad at the beginning of the second half. He brought nervousness to his team’s game and Barca lost the advantage at the start of the second half.

In the finish we saw a lot of leadership changes, but unfortunately also the injuries of Dike Mem on one side and Gisli Christianson on the other side. In the end, everything came down to the last attack when a Magdeburg player stopped a shot on the edge of seven meters for Barca’s victory. Even after extra time, we didn’t see a winner and Barcelona fell after seven games. PSŽ and Kjelce will play in the second semi-final.