Magika, CrossDarkGate Horror Fest, Gothika

The dates of the autumn/winter events dedicated to the world of Gothic, fantasy, horror and esoteric are official! We invite you to hurry up with your registrations because, like every year, places will be limited:

15-16 October: MAGIKA – the fair of mystery and magic. After last year’s successful edition, the Magic and Mystery fair returns to the fairs of Santa Lucia di Piave (TV). This year the formula will be slightly changed, giving a large space to magic on Sunday and adding the “Waiting for Gothika” event on Saturday evening which will see a concert of sure appeal and a DJ set.

2-3 December 2023: we of the Gothika staff, together with the friends of Esoterika, have been invited to collaborate with the “CROSSDARKGATE HORROR FESTIVAL” in Carrarafiere (Marina di Massa Carrara). The occasion is tempting because we will have an area of ​​the pavilion dedicated to us and in which we will meet up with the standers who have made Gothika great and also with new friends! The first fair dedicated to Horror in Italy is an absolutely unmissable appointment!

10-11 February 2023: GOTHIKA VIIth edition! We think that Gothika now needs no introduction: it is the first and most important fair dedicated to the goth & dark fantasy world. it is an event that has entered the hearts of many people and after last year’s performance by L’ame Immortelle… this year we will aim even bigger!

