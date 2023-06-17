Magistrates against the reform. Nordio: “Interference from the ANM, the Government’s interlocutor is the CSM” – Politics

news-txt”>

Now the debate has turned into a confrontation. The Minister of Justice is reacting to the criticisms leveled in recent days by the National Association of Magistrates on his reform project. The Keeper’s finger is pointed at the president of the ANM, Giuseppe Santalucia: “If the representative of a union of magistrates, before the text of the bill was known, pronounces a whole series of very severe criticisms”, then, “according to me in correct Italian means interference”, thunders Nordio during his participation in a festival in Taormina. Reiterating that “the institutional interlocutor of government and politics is not the union, but the CSM”. After a few hours, the reaction of the person concerned was inevitable: “The magistrates and the ANM, which has represented them for over a century, have not only the right but also the duty to speak, to enrich the debate on the issues of justice – replies Santalucia -. Because in this way they broaden the comparison and contribute, with their reasoned and reasoned point of view, to improve where possible the quality of the reforms. This is the essence of democratic life”.

ANSA agency Via the abuse of office and the appeal of the prosecutor. More bans for journalists, 3 judges will decide on prison (ANSA)

Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani also spoke on the subject in these hours: “Forza Italia wants an overall agreement to be reached for the reform. The decision adopted by the Council of Ministers the other day goes in the right direction, but it is a piece of the great mosaic Now we will have to go ahead with the separation of careers, that is to bring to fruition what Silvio Berlusconi’s design was”.

At the center of the controversy is above all the measure of the cancellation of the abuse of office: “it was and still is such an evanescent crime that it only complicates things without helping in the slightest, indeed obstructing the investigations because they clog up the public prosecutors’ offices with useless files, dispersing energies towards crimes that should instead be the subject of greater attention”, insists Nordio, who launches himself into an example: “do you know how much a criminal trial costs? Do you know how much the trial against Andreotti cost which ended in nothing? It cost the party a billion lire just to make the photocopies”.

ANSA agency Coppi: ‘Removing abuse of office is not a show of wit’ (ANSA)

Corruption therefore “cannot be done with penal weapons”, it must also be fought “with regulatory simplification” and the safeguards set up in this sense have not worked enough. There is also a lash from the minister on “judicial errors”: those on which “no one has said anything and the judiciary continues to be self-referential, saying that this is their independence and their autonomy”. The reference is also political: “when investigations are done badly, they compromise the lives of individuals and even someone is promoted or elected to Parliament after years of lengthy investigations”. Then the controversies sent back to the sender of the former robes now in the parties: “both Cafiero De Raho and Pietro Grasso immediately entered politics after having ceased the office of prosecutor without the settling period that would be necessary. There are many names. A At the time I said that the magistrate should never engage in politics, then I thought that after five years from the sale of my job in the judiciary, this decanting could justify the fact of assuming a government office”. Finally an announcement: “we will intervene on wiretapping much more radically. That this is a barbarity that costs 200 million euros a year to achieve minimal results is there for all to see”, concludes Nordio. But the coordination of Area Dg (Democratic Area for Justice) insists: “this is how we move towards an unequal right”, it is a question of “a precise choice of criminal policy that must be criticized and contested with all the cultural and communicative tools available to the community of jurists that we are calling to mobilize”.