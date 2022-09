A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, in the Pacific, 67 kilometers east of Kainantu. The earthquake was detected around 9.45 am local time (1.45 am in Italy), with its epicenter at a depth of about 61 kilometers, according to reports from the Usgs-United States Geological Survey, the geological institute of the United States, which has released a tsunami warning within a radius of one thousand kilometers.