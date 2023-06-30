Mahō No Koi: Dream to stay awake!

There are literary experiments to include and assimilate in a certain style and genre, giving rise to works intent on exploring the comics landscape in various aspects. It is the case Of “Mahō No Koi”, an Italian manga-style comic, created by an entirely local staff.

The events take place on two astral planes: Nanami a student who does not accept the real world and Ryozo considered a nerd. The two boys who live in today’s Tokyo do not seem to get along but when they fall asleep and find themselves in the world of dreams, they become Akatora a ronin who must clear the name of his family who, together with the Butterfly Princess Mayumi alias Nanami, must face Yutaka to rescue Mahō No Koila, the magical carp, guardian of dreams, imprisoned in the depths of the Muddy Lake by the King of Nightmares….

The work immediately enters the heart of the story already in number zero, in which the author Luana Casagrande on a subject by Claudio Kiay Broglio, leads us into a world made of fights and magical places, in which the reader gets involved by entering, almost without realizing it, in the course of the events, knowing some protagonists who will accompany the two boys in this enterprise.

Quick reading, action and pathos, captivating characters, all wrapped in an aura of mystery, make the title curious, with strong potential to evolve both in the story and in the characters, who can give a masterful touch to the whole adventure, thanks to a very different psychology from each one, including the counterpart of the “bad guys”, who are all to be discovered and will undoubtedly reserve many surprises.

In this number zero, we immediately notice that whoever worked on the work has a strong passion for Japanese culture and manga, giving it that romantic touch that is found in literature books, not dwelling on clichés but trying to introduce tables new or less used elements, for example is the title, dedicated to carp, a fish closely linked to the tradition of the Rising Sun.

A comic that will amaze, so to find out more, from the authors, the next releases but also just curiosities, I refer you to the website: www.mahonokoi.com and happy reading.

