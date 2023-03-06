The little seed. The THING that is not named. The sin of the flesh. For Florence Dupré la Tour, who grew up in a conservative and religious family, sex, and anything related to it, was taboo. An uncomfortable taboo, the kind that unleashes a weak and nervous giggle, like the one experienced by the characters at the beginning of the book when hearing, for the umpteenth time, the anecdote of the great-aunt who fled in terror on her wedding night.

Thus begins this work that forms, together with “Maid 2. Confirmed” (not yet published in our country), this autobiographical diptych in which the French author has wanted, through a creative purge, to exorcise all those hoaxes that her patriarchal and Catholic environment stuffed into her from her earliest childhood. And he does it with a lot of sarcasm and bad temper, which I am extremely pleased about because, although I have really enjoyed reading this comic, I have to confess that on occasions I have done it with a frozen smile, seeing myself reflected in some of the absurd situations that Dupré la Tour explains in this commendable exercise in raw and refreshing sincerity.

Dupré la Tour escapes any idealization of his family and a childhood marked by the despotism of his father and the submission of his mother. The parents are presented as figures who perpetuate a system in which ignorance around certain issues ensures the traditional order of things, condemning any deviation that leads girls away from the virtuous path of maidens. The absurdity of the condescending explanations that adults offer her inevitably runs into the curious intelligence of the protagonist, who she intuits from a very young age that something does not add up in that story she has been told. How to weather the storm of physical changes and sexual awakening that is coming when adults are unable to deal with the subject without blushing? Shame, guilt, resentment and rejection then become a black hole in the chest of this confused and anguished girl who finds herself at the gates of puberty with more questions than answers.

Beyond the testimonial value of this work, which exposes all those common places that, to a greater or lesser extent, most women have ever faced, we must point out the talent of Dupré la Tour to guide us in a natural way and entertaining through a provocative story in many aspects, and not easy to explain, in which she has exposed herself with an almost cathartic frankness. While reading this graphic novel, we sometimes laugh so as not to cry. Because we have no other. Dupré la Tour comes out more than graceful in finding the balance between childish innocence and a somewhat corrosive humor, without at any time detracting from the happiest passages of her childhood. We are waiting for Astiberri to give us, sooner rather than later, the opportunity to enjoy the promising second part of it.