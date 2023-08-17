Maikel Delacalle, critic of his album Códigos (2023)

The race of Maikel Delacalle he was crying out for an album. And it is that, being a pioneer of the success of the urban genre in Spain (his first hits came in a distant 2016), we had not had the opportunity to listen to a long duration where one of the greatest exponents of R&B in our country put all his cards on the table. Maikel Delacalle He was not only a pioneer in breaking the barrier of tens of millions of views, but also in signing deals advantageous with the major record labels. One has the feeling with Maikel Delacalle that we are talking about an artist who came before the others to the same conclusions, perhaps too much. Example of the potential of the Canarian school before Don Patricio, before Quevedo and ‘Cayó La Noche’ and before Cruz Cafuné; Maikel Delacalle it also anticipated the turn to pop of the then much rougher national urban style. However, there is something old in the best sense of the word, of a traditional, classical and classicist musician in the canary, which marks and defines him from instinct and blood.

This is how we plant ourselves in this July 2023, with the heat hitting hard and Maikel Delacalle launching for the world ‘Codes’his first album by Virgin Music, a label where urban artists seem to have found protection and freedom to develop their projects. Maikel DelacalleOf course, he is presenting one where he has done what he wanted. There is no internal trend of avant-garde or super-popular mainstream that endorses R&B in Spanish as a genre to bet on to develop a fertile career in numbers, and yet, Maikel Delacalle does not renounce her identity, her abilities and, very important, your personal taste, to dare for the first time with a long duration. And it is that we are accustomed to the fact that only artists with less usual proposals are worthy of the respect of those of us who earn our living giving opinions, when, of course, there are also artists who, not because they do not innovate, are less faithful to their principles.

In ‘Codes’, Maikel Delacalle has signed a work that functions as a catalog of the best of Anglo-Saxon R&B from the 90s and the first decade of the 2000s, but in Spanish, one listens to cuts like ‘STRIPPER’, ‘Room 302’ o ‘I Like it’ and it immediately goes back to those wonderful years that marked the birth of music made in the urban way but suitable for a broader audience, who wanted to hear love stories and tuned melodies instead of rhymes about the street and death and drugs. Of course, for Maikel Delacalle, leaving the neighborhood has not only been something literal, but also spiritual. Despite (false) appearances, Maikel Delacalle He is an old-fashioned artist, the kind who really loves singing and composing above all else. In ‘Codes’, this facet emerges especially in two keys: One worse and one better. One is his way of writing, exhaustive and orthodox, seeking to surprise at all times with a new twist. This taste for the ovation in the circle distances him from the freshest and most original proposals of the hiphop universe. The other is the vocation that arises at the time of ‘Ya no está’, an emotional and sensitive song, full of honesty, which could have been sung by any melodic singer from the middle of the 20th century and become a classic of its time, which serves as a tribute to the artist’s mother, who died when he was just a child and who is a constant source of inspiration, and to his grandmother, who also died while recording the album. Maikel Delacalle is an artist marked precisely by that time that takes her back and forth, between premonition and a traditional way of understanding the profession.

In the end, this is Maikel Delacalle and these are their ‘Codes’, a debut album without cheating or cardboard, which fully exposes the pioneer from the Canary Islands, emotionally and musically. A work that moves between the classic and the modern, between the intimate and the universal, between the past and the present, but that, above all, moves by and for the tastes of a Maikel Delacalle who wants to claim himself as a truly great artist.

