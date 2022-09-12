It is the posthumous victory of David Foster Wallace, and precisely on his anniversary: ​​the environmental organization Seafood Watch, which is responsible for drawing up a list on sustainable seafood products, has also included the renowned Maine lobsters on the list of products not recommended. . These crustaceans have been the hub of the US state’s seafood economy for decades and have been supplying seafood restaurants across the country for years. However, the organization based in California has placed the prized crustacean in the category “to be avoided” because of the nets used for fishing. The gears of the nets are dangerous to whales and can injure or even kill the whales that inhabit the Atlantic Ocean.

This is serious news for the New England state economy. Especially for the multitude of ships that are docked in city ports in the summer months. Thousands of companies use SeaFood Watch’s advice to inform themselves about purchasing decisions, and many have pledged not to purchase the products on the list. Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, the industry leader in meal kit retailers, said after the announcement by environmentalists that they will no longer have lobster on their menu. Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobster’s Association, spoke out against Seafood Watch’s decision. “There have been no documented encounters with whales in our waters for decades. Lobster is one of the most sustainable fisheries in the world ”. In 2003, the American writer David Foster Wallace, whose 14th anniversary of his death is taking place today, is “considering lobsters” and deepening all the issues relating to crustaceans.

“Consider the Lobster” is a collection of essays, short stories and reviews written by Wallace. Suicidal in his California home on September 12, 2008, the New York state native author wrote a lengthy article on the 2003 Maine Lobster Festival, after which the collection is named. For “Gourmet” Wallace launched into a far from enthusiastic analysis of the event, and more generally of the festivals. “The lobster democratization of the Maine Lobster Festival involves all the mass drawbacks and aesthetic compromise of true democracy. Take, for example, the aforementioned restaurant awning, for which there is constantly a Disneyland-like queue, and which once inside is nothing more than four hundred square meters of self-service covered by a tarp and rows of long tables whose friends and strangers sit elbow to elbow, crunching, chewing and drooling. It’s hot – continues the writer -, and the sagging roof traps steam and odors, smells that are strong and only partly due to food. There is also a lot of noise, and a good percentage of the overall noise is of chewing origin ». In the review, in addition to a long biological description of the animal, he focuses on the ethics of its consumption by humans and on the timidity often shown by those who cook them (“some cooks leave the kitchen not to hear the lobster rattle and utter that shrill cry of hers as she comes into contact with the boiling water “). “Imagine a steak festival where part of the celebration is watching the trucks arrive and park and the cattle being dropped off the ramp and slaughtered right there on the world‘s largest slaughterhouse or something.”