Mainland gamblers staged full martial arts in Macau casinos and 8 were arrested | Mainland tourists | Fighting

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 01, 2023]During the May Day holiday in mainland China, a large number of mainland Chinese tourists flocked to casinos in Macau, but two groups of gamblers clashed over betting issues, which turned into an all-out violence, and 8 people were arrested .

On May 1, several videos of fighting from multiple angles in a casino in Macau were circulated on the Internet. Several men were seen chasing and beating each other, some scuffling on the ground, and some threw chairs and stools at each other. , debris scattered all over the place.

In the video, someone can be heard urging the fight: “Oh, don’t fight, what are you fighting for?”

Netizens described the gamblers as “killing crazy”, and some described the fight as “Casino MMA”, “Special Gaming Project Link”, “Strongly recommend that casinos need to set up arenas”, “Successfully transformed from a gaming company to a fighting company” .

In the evening, the Macau Judicial Police Bureau confirmed that the related fighting incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. on the 1st, involving 8 mainland men and women. The Judiciary Police Bureau has dealt with the 8 people involved according to law. One of the male suspects suffered minor injuries and was discharged after being sent to hospital for treatment.

On-site patrol officers from the Judiciary Police Bureau came to stop the incident after receiving the report. After investigation, two gamblers had scolded each other earlier because of betting on “banker” and “player”. Several friends of the two parties joined the dispute and then fought each other. During the period, several security guards stepped forward to stop and separate the two parties. .

Huang Shaoze, director of the Macau Security Department, said after attending the event in the afternoon that the incident had a bad impact on Macau’s image. He has suggested that the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau issue a ban on those involved in the fighting from entering Macau.

The surge in tourist arrivals came after mainland China and the special administrative region of Macau lifted strict epidemic restrictions in January, allowing visitors to flood Macau for the first time in more than three years, according to media reports.

Local media reported, citing government statistics, that more than 100,000 tourists arrived in Macau each day on Saturday and Sunday, while nearby Hong Kong saw a 32 percent drop.

Over the past year, the Macau government has promoted Macau’s cultural heritage, food and entertainment to mainland tourists. The influx of May Day tourists comes as the densely populated region grapples with a severe labor shortage.

(Editor in charge: Lin Qing)

