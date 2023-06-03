Home » Mainline Magic Orchestra’s new homage to house
The song continues the path opened by “Tranchera”, with accelerated house rhythms, the voices and the usual humor in the group. Come on, the perfect formula for those of us who enjoy his music. On this occasion his references come from “the sounds of labels like Dance Mania: accelerated Chicago house, absurd humor in spades and vocals that could refer to any hit on the ‘Homework’ de Daft Punk”.

The theme, edited halfway between the Munich label Public Possession y Primavera Labels, is accompanied by a spectacular video in which the Mainline Magic Orchestra have thrown all the meat on the grill. Recorded in Murcia, it combines the iconic costumes of the group, the practice of flyboarding and the beaches of the Murcian Costa Cálida. The video has been directed by the group itself and filmed by Nauticmedia Audiovisuals.

