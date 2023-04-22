mainz beat bayern | Sport

The defending champion was defeated on the road to Mainz, so the “millionaires” from Dortmund now have the opportunity to take over the leadership position with a triumph over Eintracht.

The flood of Bayern in Mainz – the leader and defending champion in the Bundesliga conceded three goals in 14 minutes and suffered another painful blow!

MAINZ – BAYERN 3:1 (0:1)

/Ažork 65, Barero 73, Martin 79 – Mane 29/

Things got off to a good start for Bayern as Sadio Mane put Thomas Tuchel’s side ahead in the 29th minute.

The Bavarians kept that minimal advantage until entering the last 25 minutes and it seemed that they were in complete control of the events on the field and that they would achieve a very important victory, with all the negative events as in the organization of the clubso and in the dressing room.

However, instead of a safe path to triumph, the guests got – a flood! Mainz scored three goals in just 14 minutes and for the third season in a row managed to throw the leading team of the Bundesliga on their shoulders in front of their fans.

To make matters even worse for Bayern, the biggest rival Borussia Dortmund has the opportunity to take over the leadership position with a possible triumph at home against Eintracht five rounds before the end of the championship.

Thus, before the decisive 450 minutes, the “yellows” would be the closest to the trophy, which they last won 11 years ago. Since then, Germany has been dominated by Bayern, who have tied ten titles!

BUNDESLIGA – 29th round

Bohum – Volfsburg 1:5 (0:3)

/Brošinski 69 – Svanberg 10, 56, Kaminski 21, Wimmer 33, Voldschmidt 77/

Herta – Continue 2:4 (0:2)

/Ngankam 68, Lukebakio 77 – Dukš 6, 27, 51, Vajzer 63/

Hofenhajm – Keln 1:3 (0:2)

/Dolberg 90+4 – Kajnc 18, Zelke 39, Tilman 90+2/

Borussia D. – Eintracht (18.30)

Sunday:

Freiburg – Schalke (15.30)

Bajer – RB Lajpcig (17.30)

Borussia M. – Union Berlin (19.30)

Played on Friday:

Augsburg – Stuttgart 1:1 (1:0)

/Beljo 8 – Endo 78/

