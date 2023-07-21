Maja Bađikić and Davor Pernić sentenced to 72 years for the massacre in Jabukovec Info

Maja Bađikić and Davor Pernić were sentenced to 72 years for the massacre in Jabukovac.

Davor Pernić (38) and his alleged lover Maja Bađikić (29) were sentenced today in the High Court in Zaječar for the serious murder of Raja Kazimirović (72), sister Ljubinka Oprikić (76), cousin Dragana Jozeljić (53) and his mother Dragica (93) in Velja Vratna in Jabukovec in August 2019.

Pernić was sentenced to 37 years in prison, while Bađikić was sentenced to 35 years. Let us remind you that in February the Appellate Court in Nis overturned the verdict of Maja Bađikić and Davor Pernić, who were sentenced to 40 and 35 years in prison respectively for the aforementioned murder. According to the indictment, Pernić, who confessed to the crime, is charged with the crime of aggravated murder, a against Maja, complicity in the crime, because, in the continuation of the investigation, a cigarette butt with her DNA was found at the scene of the crime.

Pernić first admitted to the crime, but later changed his statement and claimed that everything was organized by Maja because, allegedly, the Kazimirovics had money. He claimed to have proof of this in his mobile phone. However, after listening to recordings of conversations between Bađikićka and Davor, which were conducted on a mobile phone, but also through applications from social networks, this woman was released to defend herself, because no solid evidence was found that would connect her to the crime.

“I didn’t kill anyone. I wasn’t even in Jabukovac at the time of that murder, I was helping my mother and father prepare for the glory. There are more than ten witnesses who will confirm all that,” claimed Bađikić.

Details of the monstrous murders

On Friday, August 9, 2019, local residents found four bodies on the estate of Velja Vrasna, in Jabukovec. All victims were killed by gunshots. At first, the locals, as well as the public, remembered the mass murder in this village near Negotin, at the end of July 2007, when a crazed Nikola Radosavljević killed nine neighbors.

An investigation was carried out on the Kazimirović estate and it was immediately suspected that the real victim was the host Raj, and that the mother, sister and cousin were collateral victims – they were in the “wrong place at the wrong time”. In support of the fact that they were killed so that the criminal would not leave living witnesses, Dragica’s age went, but also the fact that Ljubinka and Dragana lived abroad and came to Jabukovac on vacation, so they were not in conflict with anyone…

“It was said in the village that Raja had money that he earned from farming. He lived in a house without electricity, so one would think he was poor, but the neighbors knew that he had money and was hiding it in the house. It was even rumored that he had a buried jar of gold coins. That was all in the realm of conjecture, because no money was found during the investigation, and one could only guess that the killer took money and how much,” said the interlocutor connected with the investigation, adding that it was difficult to isolate the traces of the criminal because even before the massacre Raja’s house was more than messy and dirty.

Besides the suspicion that Raja was killed because of the couple, everything indicated that someone from Jabukovac was connected to the crime. Directly as a killer or indirectly, as a “tipper”. The very way in which the victims were killed indicated that the killer had experience in handling weapons. All this narrowed the circle of suspects, and material evidence indicated that local resident Davor Pernić was connected to the crime and was arrested on August 25.

