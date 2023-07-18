Maja Berović on money and her husband | Entertainment

Maja Berović held the promotion of her ninth album, where she revealed whether she had reached the first million and what kind of journey she has taken from the beginning of her career until today.

Popular singer Maja Berović held a promotion of her new album, which she called “Million”. She treated the audience to ten new songs, of which her favorite is the track Lion, which she dedicated to her heir. In an interview with the media, she revealed whether she reached the first million, and what kind of journey she went through from the beginning of her career until today, as well as the fact that her first album was financed by her husband Alen.

When she was asked how it felt to earn the first million, the singer agreed – “Oh, great on Instagram. As it is, I have never held that million in my hands, but I would very much like to find it. I didn’t see a million in my hands, and not even on the card“.

Maja Berović she does not hide that her biggest supporter in her business and private life is her husband Alen. They got married in 2016 in an Orthodox church in Greece, at a time when Berović was not as popular as she is today. At one time, she revealed that she met Alena in a bar in Bosnia, when she was 17 years old, and it was he who helped her financially with the release of her first album.

“I’m not rich, I live a normal life. I don’t have yachts, I don’t have private servants, somehow people exaggerate all that. I’m no millionaire. Alen paid for the first album, which I recorded and which I duly paid for at the end. We returned every dinar we invested. We are spouses, it’s all one account and one house. At that moment I had no money, he financed the first album, and I paid back with my work,” said Maja, who revealed whether Ceca Ražnatović got angry when she told that the hit “Lepi grome moj” was intended for her.

“No, no, she didn’t blame me. And if she wants to, she can’t get mad at me.” she pointed out and revealed whether she was afraid of being targeted by Milica Pavlović because of the song “Lion”, because she also has a song and an album under that name, which were recently released.

“Oh, no, there’s no need… Those two songs are very different, they have no point of contact. I love every song called ‘Lion’,” said Berović, whose son is named Lav.



