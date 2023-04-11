Maja Mandžuka talked about her career in America, and admitted that she was courted by numerous Hollywood stars.

Serbian actress Maja Mandžuka became famous after her first role in the film “Lightning”, and the team recently reunited and filmed the continuation of the cult film.

During the conference, Maja also gave an interview to MONDO, and revealed a little more about the details from the set, and now she talked about her Hollywood career in the show “Scenit+ranje” on Kurir TV. The actress has been living in America for some time, she recently revealed that Ronaldo once courted her, but he is not the only one.

The presenter was interested in whether she had ever been courted by a Hollywood star, which made Maya quite happy.

“Some? There were more of them. I can’t say who they are, but they are famous,” said Mandžuka.

When asked what it looks like when such a star pays attention to her, Mandžuka says:

“It depends, it’s all very individual. Someone tries to reach you through someone else, someone goes straight away. But there were some.”

